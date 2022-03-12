NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teen.

According to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, Peyton Durocher, 16, was last seen on March 10 in the 1300 block of Dubois Rd. in Iberia Parish. Durocher is 5’6” tall, blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs approximately 140 lbs. He was last seen in a black shirt, black and white crocs and possibly a black hoodie.

Peyton Durocher

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peyton Durocher is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.