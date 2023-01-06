IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 58-year-old woman.

Officials said Jean McSpadden was last in contact with her family in mid-November.

When deputies completed a wellness check at her residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Road on January 1st, they were told Ms. McSpadden had moved from the residence, officials said.

She is approximately 5’4″ with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her location is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.