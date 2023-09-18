IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish authorities are asking the public for assistance locating a runaway juvenile.

Levar Rashad Stevenson, 16, was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 18, at his residence located in the 2300 block of North Grand Prairie Road.

Stevenson is 5 foot 5 inch tall male and approximately 110 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a hoodie, camouflage joggers and a beanie.

A tattoo can be seen on his right forearm of clouds with the word love.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Levar Rashad Stevenson is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.