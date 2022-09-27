IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating missing 16-year-old.

Dakota Rodriquez, 16, was last seen leaving his residence in the 5000 block of Dolze Guillory Road, in Iberia Parish at approximately 3:45 p.m.

He is 5’7 with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 130 lbs. and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Dakota Rodriguez is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.