IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A multi-agency investigation in Iberia Parish led to an arrest of a New Iberia man on multiple drug charges.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO), multiple agencies and departments came together in an ongoing investigation. A package was intercepted and found it contained 10 pounds of methamphetamine. Multiple departments in the IPSO, along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the New Iberia Police Department made a controlled delivery of the package to the intended destination, a residence in the 200 block of Johnson Alley in New Iberia.

After the delivery, a search warrant was conducted on a vehicle of interest and the package was recovered. Investigators also found approximately 1 ounce of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $591 cash.

Drugs seized from Jaron Mitchell

The driver of the vehicle, Jaron Mitchell, 29 of New Iberia was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Meth)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana)

Second or Subsequent Offense

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Monies Derived

Violation of a Drug Free Zone

Mitchell was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and bond has been set at $1,100,000.