IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Mase Lawson, 13, who was last seen April 16, at his family’s home in the 5800 block of Derouen Road in Iberia Parish.

Lawson is male, 5 ft. tall, approximately 100 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Mase Lawson is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.