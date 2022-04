NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said his deputies are searching for a missing woman last seen March 30.

Angela Toms, 56, is described as six feet tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs. While she was last seen March 30, her employer reported phone contact on April 5.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Toms is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s App.