NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero has announced he is running for re-election.

Romero is seeking his second term after taking office in 2020. Romero defeated Murphy Meyers by a 52-48 margin in the Nov. 16, 2019 election.

Romero, who began his career as a shift lieutenant with the IPSO in 1978, served with the Louisiana State Police for 33 years and for two years as an investigator with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office before his election as Iberia Parish sheriff.

The election for sheriff will be held Oct. 14 with the Gubernatorial Primary, with a runoff if necessary in the Gubernatorial General Election on Nov. 18.