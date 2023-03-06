IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in locating a juvenile runaway.

Micah Sophus was last seen March 2, when dropped off in the morning at Westgate High School.

Sophus is 17 years old, male, 5 ft. 5 in. tall, approximately 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes, he was last seen wearing tan pants and a yellow hoodie. He no longer has the lighter spot in his hair, as shown in the picture.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Micah Sophus is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.