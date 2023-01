IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff, Tommy Romero, is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Jerrick Fontenette, 17, was last seen on Jan. 6 around 7:30 a.m. when he left his home in the 2500 block of Phyllis Drive to go to school at Westgate High School.

Police say he did not return from school.

Fontenetteis male, 5 ft. 10 in. tall, approximately 150lbs, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gold hoodie with black pants.