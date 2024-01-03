IBERIA PARISH, LA (KLFY) — Louisiana is known for its large mosquito population, specifically in the warmer months. Acadiana residents have noticed the population has risen recently, having many wondering why.

A few people say it is just as bad as it would be during the summer. Irma Glaubrecht, an Iberia Parish resident, spoke with News 10 about the mosquito problem.

“When it’s late. It’s just so bad they practically carry you off,” said Glaubrecht. “It seems like the cold just multiplied them instead of killing them.”

Iberia Parish residents voiced their concerns on social media about the increase. Multiple people like Charlotte Castrillon say they called mosquito control to get their property sprayed, but that only worked for a few days.

“(They) Sprayed down to my parents’ home and then a couple of days later, the mosquitoes are really bad again,” said Castrillion.

Currently in Winter, the only thing left to ask is what it will be like come Spring and Summer.

“I think it’s going to be horrible. I probably won’t even be able to walk out the door,” said Glaubrecht.

According to the Director of Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement Herff Jones, as it may seem odd mosquitoes are coming out earlier than usual, Jones says it is normal considering the rain and the back-and-forth climate southwest Louisiana tends to have.

