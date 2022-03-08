IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say cashed checks stolen during a home burglary last month.

According to sheriff officials, checks stolen during the burglary on February 22 were cashed without the victim’s consent.

36-year-old Jay Daniels was identified as a suspect.

Officials say he is wanted on five theft charges, five forgery charges, four bank fraud charges and one charge of attempted bank fraud.

Daniels is also wanted for questioning in other investigations, officials said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office 337-369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers 337-364-8477.