IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A man is dead after being shot by his brother during an argument in the backyard.

On Thursday Oct. 12, at 9:15 p.m., officers with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home in the 6000 block of Coteau Road in reference to a deceased male in the backyard of the residence.

Authorities said an investigation revealed that James Nic Derouen, 53, shot his brother during an argument. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Derouen was arrested and charged with second degree murder. He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail with a bond set at $502,000.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Details for the cause of argument have not yet been provide. Updates will be made as more information is provided.