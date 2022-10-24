IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – After the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office found Antonia August deceased at Phyllis Drive in Iberia Parish in 2019, the victim’s then-boyfriend was convicted of her murder.

After investigation, Marlon Vallian, was revealed to be the person responsible for afflicting the life ended wounds to August.

Vallian pled guilty to manslaughter for the death of August and was sentenced to 40 years.

August suffered extensive injuries, including blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen.