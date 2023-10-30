IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Iberia Parish man has been reported missing, and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics assistance in locating him.

Kade Granger, 28, was last seen on Oct. 28 near the 7900 block of Frontage Road of Highway 90 at approximately 5 p.m.

Granger is a 5 foot 5 inch male and around 140 pounds. He has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos on his arms, chest and back. Granger was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Kade Granger is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest Post