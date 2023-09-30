IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– After a five-day jury trial, Bryson Johnlewis was found guilty for his involvement in the 2019 murder of 17-year-old Garon Lewis.

On Aug. 16, 2019, Lewis went to pick up his girlfriend with intentions of taking her out on a date. While waiting in his car, Lewis was shot in the head, and authorities found his body in his still-running vehicle.

Authorities said Lewis was merely in the wrong place at the wrong time, and from the investigation, they learned that Johnlewis and others mistakenly believed that Garon was a rival gang member and that they conspired to kill him based on that mistaken belief.

Evidence showed Johnlewis ambushed Lewis using a handgun. His charges, which he was found guilty for, include: principal to second degree murder, conspiracy to commit second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Johnlewis’ sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 24, 2024.

The mandatory sentence for principal to second degree murder is life imprisonment without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, according to the 16th Judicial District of the Office of the District Attorney. The potential sentence for conspiracy to commit second degree murder is up to 30 years at hard labor. The potential sentence for felon in possession of a firearm is not less than five nor more than 20 years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Johnlewis and Travis Layne Jr. are co-defendants who were indicted in May 2022 for the slaying of the teen. The trial for Johnlewis was held Friday. There is no new information regarding Layne.

Lewis was the son of former Iberia Parish politician and current Iberia Parish school-board member Raymond Shoe-Do Lewis.

