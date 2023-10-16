NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his roommate.

On Friday Oct. 13 at approximately 7:30 a.m., the New Iberia Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the area of 1000 Block L Dubois Road in reference to an unresponsive male. The victim was found deceased in his bed with wounds to his head, according to authorities. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Officials said they discovered the victims work truck and roommate were missing from the home.

With evidence gathered from the scene, IPSO said they were able to locate the victims roommate, Arlin Roelsey Argueta-Molina, 24. With assistance from the Youngsville Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Argueta-Molina was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Argueta-Molina was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and remains in custody with a bond set at $10 million.