IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Iberia Parish woman is seeking help after she and her son lost everything in a house fire including their family dog.

On the morning of Dec. 7, an electric fire started in Burgess’s guest bedroom which eventually spread throughout the entire house.

“I smelled something and then when I opened the door, it was black smoke,” Burgess said.

Burgess’s boxer Laila was in her cage as the fire spread and was severely burned in the process. She died four days later. Burgess credits Laila for alerting her something was wrong when the fire started.

“She did her job I’ll tell you that, she did her job,” Burgess said.

Heather’s son Harlon, says Laila was his best friend.

“She slept with me in the bed right there all the time,” said Harlon.

Days after the fire, Burgess says she had no where to turn, but she gives thanks to community member for lending a helping hand.

“I’m very grateful for everyone. They have reached out,” she said.

If you are interested in helping get Heather and Harlon back on their feet, you can support their GoFundMe here or cash at $Hmichelle22.

