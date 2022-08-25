NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — An Iberia Parish Jail control officer has been placed on administrative leave without pay after Sheriff Thomas Romero said she was arrested by Kaplan Police on child abuse charges Wednesday evening.

Shelly Lynn Friou, 29, of New Iberia, faces charges of abuse of children, obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact to first-degree rape, accessory after the fact to felony sexual cruelty to a juvenile, and malfeasance in office. She was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail with a bond set at $25,000.

Friou has worked in the Iberia Parish Jail since July 19, according to Romero.

“The charges against Ms. Friou are from an investigation by the Kaplan Police Department, any details regarding this case will come from their department,” said Romero.

News 10 has reached out to the Kaplan Police Department, and any information from them will be added to this post as it becomes available.