NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A 29-year-old man ended up behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Saturday, April 23.

Hunter Bayard, 29, faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture and distribution of Schedule II narcotics, and proceeds from drug offenses, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Katherine Breaux. He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a $55,800 bond.

Bayard was pulled over by patrol deputies for dark window tint. Bayard agreed to a search of his vehicle, said Breaux, and deputies found over 6 grams of Fentanyl, over 4 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, and $483.