IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Councilmember Marty Trahan has died.

According to his obituary, Trahan died Monday at at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Trahan, 58, served many years in municipal government as the District 13 councilmember.

He was currently a councilman at the time of his death.

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard posted a tribute to Trahan on his Facebook page.

The Trahan family is receiving friends Thursday at the Pellerin Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

A funeral has been set for Friday at 10 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.