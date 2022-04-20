IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IBSO) is asking for the pubic’s help locating a missing runaway teen.

Peyton Durocher, 16, was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20 at his parent’s home located on L. Dubois Road in Iberia Parish.

Durocher is 5’ 6” tall, with brown hair blonde highlights, blue eyes, and weighs approximately 140 lbs.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he left home.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Peyton Durocher are urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711. Or you can submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.