IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The target of an ongoing narcotics investigation in Iberia Parish was arrested on Monday, and over $10,000 in narcotics was seized.

On Monday, March 14, specialists with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO), Special Investigations Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of Longside Rd. in New Iberia. The driver of the vehicle, Felix Walters, 40, was the target of an ongoing narcotics investigation and had been identified as a narcotics dealer in Iberia Parish.

Felix Walters was arrested on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (MDMA)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Crack Cocaine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule III (Suboxone)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Monies Derived from Drug Proceeds

Maranda Melancon, 32, was also arrested on the following charges:

Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)

Possession of Schedule I (MDMA)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Courtesy IPSO

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of multiple narcotics, all packaged for sale. In the car were 24.5g of methamphetamine, 14g crack cocaine, 17g marijuana, 88 MDMA pills weighing a total of 15.5g, $672 in US Currency, and drug paraphernalia.

Specialists then applied for and were granted a search warrant for Walters’ residence, located in the 200 block of Charity Street in Delcambre. Upon arrival at the residence, specialists made contact with Maranda Melancon. Specialists found 58g marijuana, 8 Suboxone strips, Approximately 300 MDMA pills weighing a total of 51.4g, and drug paraphernalia.

The narcotics recovered have a combined street value of more than $10,000.

Both Walters and Melancon were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. No bond has been set at this time.