NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Overcrowding at the Iberia Parish Animal Shelter is pushing workers to do something. With the help of the Parish President and donations from the community, they say they can finally bring awareness.

Director of the shelter, Erica Capak encourages people to head to the shelter to meet these great animals. “These dogs are awesome and so are our cats. We have so many kittens. They just want loving homes, so we are just trying to get the word out,” says Capak.

To decrease the overwhelming number of animals they have, the shelter started an event to help find homes for their animals. “Right now is the Bissell Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters Event’. all of our animals are 25 dollars for their adoption fees with an approved application,” continues Capak.

The event includes the necessary vaccinations for each adopted pet. Capak says this event not only helps the animals, it also benefits the community as well. “With everybody’s support we are trying to help the public by doing this vaccine clinic and doing this food bank because we know it is hard and we want the community to know we are here and trying to support them in any way we can.”

The support is coming in a big way as Iberia Parish President Larry Richard has made it a priority to help the shelter out however he can. Richard says, “the number one focus right now is to try to see if we could get this shelter to get some of the animals out. We have more and more animals that’s coming in. We have a lot of support from the community. It is a great deal with Bissell as you already know the foundation is doing fantastic in helping Iberia parish animal control.”