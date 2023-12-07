NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Middle School Principal Dina Bourque has died as the result of a car crash early Thursday morning, school officials said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of US 90 West Frontage Road and North Grand Prairie Road in New Iberia shortly after 6 a.m. New Iberia Police have confirmed that roads are closed in the area due to a “major crash.”

New Iberia Police Department Captain Leland K. Laseter said preliminary investigation revealed a tractor was pulling trailers with sugarcane on North Grand Prairie Road when the driver failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of West Frontage Road.

The trailer collided with a vehicle driven by Bourque, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said school is still in session, and grief counselors are available at the school for students and staff.

Bourque led the school since 2016, and graduated from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in 1996, according to her LinkedIn profile.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

