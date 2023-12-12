COTEAU, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Middle School will be closed on Wednesday for the funeral of Principal Dina Bourque.

The Iberia Parish School District announced IMS will be closed on Wednesday in order to allow faculty and staff to attend the funeral services of IMS Principal Dina Bourque.

In order to ensure students remain on track, the district says teachers will post virtual learning assignments on the students’ Google Classroom, according to the school system.

A mass will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church at 11 a.m. for Bourque on Wednesday, followed by entombment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The obituary can be read here.

Bourque was an educator in the Iberia Parish School System for over 28 years, and received multiple honors throughout her teaching career. She tragically passed away in a car accident on the morning of Dec. 7.

