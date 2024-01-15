ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – The Council on Aging in Iberia and St. Landry Parishes meal services for Tuesday, January 16, 2024 and Wednesday, January 17, 2024 are cancelled due to the inclement weather. All services should resume on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
