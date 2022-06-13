IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after being airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries from an ATV crash that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving an Arctic Cat ATV near a sugarcane field in the area of Weeks Island Road at about 1 a.m. June 12.

The driver, an unidentified 35-year-old male, lost control of the ATV when it crashed across a coulee, the initial investigation determined. He was then ejected from the ATV and thrown into the sugarcane field.

The driver was airlifted by Acadian Ambulance Air-Med to a medical center in Lafayette with critical injuries.

ATV use on roadways is illegal unless directly related to farming or other duties outlined in Louisiana Revised Statue 32:299. Properly using safety equipment, such as a helmet, can decrease the risk of serious injury or death.