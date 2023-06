NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — An exit ramp off US-90 in New Iberia has been closed for repairs, authorities said.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the ramp from westbound US-90 to South Lewis Street in New Iberia will likely be closed for the rest of the day.

Officials said the asphalt buckled, causing the ramp to be closed.

No further information is yet available.