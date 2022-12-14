IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A tornado that hit Iberia Parish Wednesday has caused major damage to a hospital, dentist office and many people’s homes.

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard confirmed at least 6 people have been injured due to severe storms.

NEW IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER

New Iberia Medical Center took a direct hit from a tornado. Randall Mann with Acadian Ambulance reports that multiple patients are still coming in.

An apartment complex located at East Montagne and Dehart Drive has reported multiple injuries along with subdivisions in the same area. Patients are staging in the hospital parking lot, Mann said.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katherine Breaux said the Sheriff’s Office is currently working with the New Iberia Police Department.

“At this time, we have one injury,” Breaux said. “With help from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, we are setting up a command post at New Iberia Senior High School for those displaced from their homes. This is an active situation, and we ask that everyone continue to shelter in place. Check on your neighbors and loved ones.”

Lisa Landry, director of marketing for the Iberia Medical Center, said the hospital’s north campus and main campus have full power, water pressure and are fully functional.

“At approximately 11 a.m., a tornado damaged part of the IMC Main Campus, medical office building and some ancillary buildings and structures,” Landry said. “Currently, there are five individuals with very minor injuries being treated in the ER. All entrances to the Main Campus are currently closed. Everyone is being asked to enter the Main Campus through the emergency entrance only.”

The interior of the Iberia Medical Center was damaged by a tornado on Wednesday. / Courtesy of Angel Brettrager

ESTATE DRIVE

An Iberia Parish dentist office, owned by Dr. Mark Derouen, was hit by one of the tornadoes with multiple patients and employees still inside the building.

No one was severely injured due to the damage the tornado caused.

The building suffered major damage, but Derouen and his family are determined not to let it ruin their holiday spirit.

The community offered Derouen help and kind words during this time of devastation.

Tornadoes ripped through Acadiana on Wednesday. Shown here is damage to Dr. Mark Derouen’s office on Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. / Courtesy of Cindy Herring

SOUTHPORT SUBDIVISION

Southport Apartments suffered heavy damages from the tornadoes. Stairs are without railings and the roof is completely torn off.

Several vehicles and brick walls are collapsed.

Many people are going into their homes and trying to salvage anything possible after the damage.

Residents in the mobile home park experienced their homes being lifted off the ground and thrown off of their bricks.

Residents carried bags and items to try and save what they could with the tornado threat on the way.

TWIN TORNADOES

Tornadoes struck Iberia Parish and across Acadiana, including this viewer-submitted video of twin tornadoes near the Port of Iberia.