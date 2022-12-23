JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two arrests have been made in an attempted home invasion in Jeanerette in which one suspect was killed by the homeowner, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Datelle Lewis, 25, was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with an outstanding warrant and 2nd degree murder. Her bond has been set at $500,000.00

Ridge Trahan, 31, was arrested on Dec. 20 and charged with 2nd degree murder. No bond has been set at this time.

Authorities said the two were wanted for their role in the crime that occurred on Dec. 6 at 900 Old Jeanerette Road.

Jeremy Butler, 35, was found dead inside the home when police arrived. Butler was shot and killed by the homeowner. According to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, Butler entered the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowner, which caused the homeowner to fire the fatal shot.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.