NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A gun reported stolen by the Lake Charles Police Department was recovered Tuesday during a traffic stop in New Iberia.

Abudel Provost, 42 was pulled over for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Bank Avenue, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, police say, they found drugs and a Sig. 380 that had been reported as stolen by Lake Charles Police.

In addition to the weapon, police say, they found marijuana, an ounce of cocaine, ecstasy pills (MDMA), methamphetamine and a scale.

Provost was taken into custody and arrested on numerous felony charges including possession with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm.