NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) – Increased gun violence in New Iberia has community leaders coming together to get guns off of the streets. Hosting a gun buy back is a solution they believe may help the issue.

A gun buy back was held Saturday afternoon to target youth in New Iberia and encourage them to turn in guns for incentives. The event was hosted by community activist Donovan D. Davis, Apostle Felton Hogan of Holy Ghost Filled Full Gospel Church, Pastor Zack Mitchell of Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation, and sponsored by the Sons of Kings Organization.

For every hand gun turned in, the incentive was a bible and $100. For every rifle, anywhere from $300 to $500 was given. Once the guns are collected, they will be turned over to the city of New Iberia to be destroyed.

Donovan D. Davis says the point of the event is to get illegal guns turned in without any repercussions. Guns can be turned in while remaining anonymous, enforcing “no name, no blame.” He also says the goal is to get people to become a community asset and not a liability.

Local pastors and community activists started their call to action to reduce the number of gun related crimes. What turned into a campaign to save the youth one life at a time, has become the start of community involvement.

This event was the kick off to an annual gun buy back in New Iberia that will be held every year going forward.