NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The family of a New Iberia girl shot in the head by a random bullet on Saturday is asking for your help.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the girl by Brandy Angers of New Iberia.

KLFY does not use the names of juvenile victims without express permission.

“I never in a million years thought i would be having to do this, Especially not for [girl’s name], but here we are and it is with a lot of pain and suffering that we ask for you guys’ help for her,” the post reads.

According to the post, she has since pulled through surgery and is “responding well so far.”

“The next months to come though will be financially hard on her parents as they struggle through this time watching their daughter go through this,” the post reads. “They also will be needing to relocate. This means moving all of their things from a crime scene. Paying new deposits and trying to get all of their things to safety all while being with their daughter in Baton Rouge.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the appeal has raised $836 of a stated goal of $20,000. Click here to donate.