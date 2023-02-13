UPDATE, 11:06 A.M.: According to Louisiana State Police, there was an accident involving 15 vehicles. No serious injuries have been reported. A preliminary investigation reveals that smoke may have contributed to the low visibility.

ORIGINAL, 8:38 A.M.: IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish authorities close a few roads after accidents reported due to low visibility.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, calls were coming in Monday morning in regards to several accidents in the 9000 block of Coteau Rd. between Lopez Rd. and the north side of Lake Peigneur. The cause is likely low visibility due to fog in the area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Iberia Parish authorities have closed Coteau Rd. at Lopez Rd. as well as the 9100 block of Coteau Rd. to the Vermilion Parish line.

We will update this story as conditions improve and roads are open once again.