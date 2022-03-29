NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Five people are facing multiple charges after an attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed police chase from New Iberia to Broussard.

New Iberia Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said officers attempted to stop a vehicle however the driver did not stop and went onto Hwy. 90 and then started traveling at a high rate of speed.

She said the vehicle chase came to an end when it crashed Broussard near Albertsons Parkway.

The five people inside the vehicle were not injured, she said.

They were all booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and will be transferred to the Iberia Parish jail in the coming days, she said.

No civilians were injured.