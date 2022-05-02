NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia shooting investigation led to the seizure of narcotics and a firearm and the arrests of three people. It is unclear if the three arrested were also charged in the shooting.

The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) was notified of a shooting victim at Iberia Medical Center on April 29. Officers responded and began investigating.

The investigation led officers to the 1200 block of Walton St. Once they arrived, they obtained and executed a search warrant, during which they found a firearm and suspected narcotics.

While furthering the investigation, officers located a crime scene in the 800 block of Paul St.

Da’Kayleb Mallery was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and monies derived from CDS transactions.

Terry Lynn James, Jr. was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on an outstanding warrant.

Jelon Augustine was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on an outstanding warrant.

Da’Kayleb Mallery

Jelon Augustine

Terry James

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.