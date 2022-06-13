JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — According to a Facebook post by Franklin Fire Department, FFD, West St. Mary and Iberia parish fire departments are currently working an early morning fire at Mac’s Sugar City Market in the 1000 block of Main St. in Jeanerette that started around 4 a.m. News 10’s Danielle Johnson was on the scene as the fire was being extinguished. She says that although the building is not completely burned down, it has sustained heavy damage to the back of the store.