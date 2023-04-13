NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Gloria Singleton, the mother of 47-year-old Darrel John Singleton Jr., worst nightmare, has become a reality. Sheriff Becket Breaux announced that following an extensive four-day search, at around 10:00 a.m., deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO) recovered his body, in the Port of Iberia, with the assistance of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO).

“To me, it was impossible because I can’t really see my child doing something like that. High-speed chase, maybe yes. Jumping into the bayou? No, because he has children that he loved very much, and I don’t think he really wanted to leave his children behind,” she said.

The family reached out to News 10 to get answers on where Singleton Jr. was located after Gloria was informed by her daughter Belinda Brown that her son was in a police chase in St. Martin Parish which led to Iberia Parish.

“I didn’t know why. She didn’t know why. They didn’t tell her why,” she said.

Police said that a deputy with SMPSO attempted to make a vehicle stop in reference to a moving traffic violation. It resulted in a pursuit. They said he left the Silver 2010 Toyota Camry he was driving on foot and jumped into the water near the Port of Iberia. His body was recovered approximately one-half of a mile from where he was initially seen entering the water.

Initially, before discovering the news, the family gathered and prayed he was still alive.

“We’re praying it’s not him dead, but if it is, we have to find out really what happened. Rather he drowned, or if it was foul play or whatever, but we have to get answers,” said the mother. “I was never told anything about what was going on from the law enforcement. Everything that I’ve gotten has been third-party answers.”

Brown, who is the oldest of five siblings, told News 10 that it was not until they reached out to the media they got some information on her brother. The family’s last conversation with Singleton Jr. was on Easter Sunday.

“He was a very big-hearted person. Very good heart. He would give somebody the shirt off his back,” said the sister.

“He was very happy. Easter Sunday, he laughed. He talked. He ate. He hugged me tighter than he ever hugged me before, but as far as something like this happening. No, that was the furthest thing from any of our minds that it would have occurred the way it happened the way it’s doing now,” said Gloria.

The family remembers the painting he was drawing of water, land, trees, and the sun. They wonder if it has any meaning behind it.

“I do not know if it was a motive behind the painting, but he loves to draw. He loved to paint, and the painting he interpreted as being water, land, and trees and then the sun behind it, so I really don’t know what his motive was in painting that picture,” said the mother.

She said her son leaves behind eight children ages ranging from 17 to 32 years old.

“If possible, as law enforcement, as they gather their information, could they please pass it on to his mother as to what happened? We need to know what happened,” said Brown.

The investigation is ongoing.