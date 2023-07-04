IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – It was a normal day for Louise Gage and her family when tragedy struck out of nowhere. A tree fell on top of their house leaving them without a home.

On Wednesday night, a storm passed through Jeanerette which uprooted a tree next to Gage’s mobile home. The tree fell on top of the home with Gage and her family inside.

“I was sitting on the sofa. My grandson was in his bedroom asleep. My husband was in the back in the bed where everything happened,” said Gage.

Out of nowhere, she heard a loud bang.

“All of a sudden, it sounded like a freight train coming together. Something just like a boom,” Gage said.

Gage’s husband Bernard was asleep when the tree fell through the very room he was laying in. Louise said she immediately got up to make sure he was okay.

“I was like in a daze,” Gage said. “I ran in the back to see if he was okay, but there was glass and everything on the floor. I had to get my slippers and run again to try and find him and see if he was alright in the back.”

When it was determined that everyone was alright, Louise and Bernard immediately called for help. Multiple first responders showed up to get the tree off of the house and patch up the roof. St. Mary Parish District 11 Fire Chief Clarence Clark said he knew exactly what he needed to do when he got the call.

“This is family to us,” Clark said, “We support each other. We do everything we can for each other. We put them in a room. (We) Started getting Red Cross involved and the next day we came out and started helping cut up the tree to get a tarp up.”

If you are interested in helping here is a link to the family’s GoFundMe page.