JEANERETTE, LA (KLFY) — Schrita Gordon, the mother of slain 25-year-old Schronte Hopes, is calling for justice after the recent loss of her son.

At around 4 p.m. on June 16, a shooting took place on Peach Street in Jeanerette taking the life of Hopes and injuring another. Gordon says she was not home when it happened. She said she noticed something was off when she saw police heading to Jeanerette.

“He wasn’t bothering nobody,” said Gordon. “They done jumped on him and all that took place with the shooting situation.”

Gordon said she was on her way back from New Iberia when she got a call from the mother of Schronte’s child calling about what just happened.

“I thought she was just joking,” she said. “When I got down here and found out from my aunt that it was true that he was dead, it was bad after that.”

Because of what happened to Hopes, his loved ones are asking for what they believe is right to prevent Schronte’s life from being taken in vain.

Hopes’ cousin Nae Jackson said, “Justice needs to be served. You don’t come in nobody’s yard and just walk scott-free.”

So far, 18-year-old Jeremy Smith Jr. has been arrested for first degree murder. Jeanerette Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 19-year-old Jason Joe Jr. in connection with Hopes’ murder as well.