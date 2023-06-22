NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The family of three teenagers killed by a drunk driver nearly two years ago is keeping their legacy alive through social media.

Lindy, Christopher and Kamryn Simmons were killed in an accident involving a drunk driver almost two years ago. The family has turned to social media to spread awareness of the effects of drunk driving.

“She goes to the cemetery every day and she cleans their graves. She has a grave cleaning kit in her car,” said sister Katie DeRouen of her mother, Dawn Simmons. “That’s really sad to think of the life we used versus the life we live now, and I want people to see the lasting impact of what one man did to us.”

Kamryn, Christopher, and Lindy were killed in December of 2021 when a drunk driver merged into their lane on I-49 and hit them head on.

The death of the teenagers led Dawn, Katie and the rest of their family to create a nonprofit organization, The Simmons 3 Foundation. The goal of the nonprofit is to spread awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving to students and communities.

DeRouen says her siblings kept thousands of pictures on their cell phones that have now been posted to social media to show the lives that were tragically cut short.

DeRouen’s latest TikTok has already received over 30 million views.

“I don’t know why it went so viral, but it did and it brought in a lot of opportunity. And that’s important for us because we want to grow our non-profit and we want to keep spreading the word and sharing our story. Showing people how important it is not drink and drive,” said DeRouen

With the success of their post, DeRouen says they’ve received great feedback from viewers, leading to several donations and comments from other families that have dealt with the same tragedy and are inspired by the resilience of the Simmons family.

For Dawn Simmons, the most important part is seeing the memory and legacy of her children live on.

“I wish this wasn’t our situation, but here we are. I told Katie from the beginning; I just don’t want people to forget them. It was the most tragic thing that could have ever happened to me. To keep their memory alive, building their legacy so that people could know who they were is just critically important to me as their momma,” said Dawn.