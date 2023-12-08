NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)–Dozens of people remembered the life of beloved Iberia Middle School Principal Dina Bourque, who was killed in a crash Thursday. The community gathered at Bourque’s church, where a mass and rosary were held.

Those impacted most by her tragic death are her husband, three children and five grandchildren.

“We’re devastated,” Paul Bourque, her husband, said. “We’re crushed, but we are going to be fine because of what you showed us. I just wish I could hold her one more time.”

“There’s a peace knowing that she’s so happy right now and with God. I know that God has a much bigger plan than we can understand, but it’s not going to be the same without her,” her daughter, Kaylan Escurieux, added.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dina Bourque’s husband and three children describe her as superwoman and an angel with a beautiful soul.

She married her high school sweetheart, Paul, and began her career in education nearly 30 years ago at Iberia Middle School as a student teacher. She’d spend her entire career there, eventually becoming the principal.

“Dina was, is mama to so many more people than us. She’s Mrs. Bourque to however many thousands of kids went through IMS in the last 28 years,” her son, Keagan Bourque, told News 10.

“She had a faith that was just on a different level. I certainly didn’t deserve the time that I spent with her. She was the best wife that a man could ask for, the best mother,” her husband added.

Paul also explained his wife passed away on her late father’s birthday, a sign her family says is from God. In addition, the last text message she sent was a voice memo early Wednesday morning to the confirmation class she’d just finished teaching, reminding her students to attend mass.

“I want you to know that we’re good with you going. You know you’re with your father, and you’re with our father,” Paul said to his late wife.

Her daughter also is now following in her mom’s footsteps, working as a teacher at New Iberia High School.

“Mama, I really want you to know that I didn’t tell you enough how amazing you are,” Skyla Lierman said. “Not were, you are because you’re still impacting everyone, and you will forever. I was so proud to call you my mom, mama.”

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. There will also be a visitation from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Following visitation will be a mass 100 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church and then the funeral.

Latest Posts