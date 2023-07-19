NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The family of the three-year-old who was shot in the head is speaking out about the tragic incident.

“I had blood all over me. My shirt was full of her blood. I had blood on my face…blood on my arms…it looked…it looked like it came out of a horror film,” Shelbi Toucheck, Novah’s mother said.

Shelbi Toucheck and her fiancé said they were supposed to go on a date the night their daughter Novah Grace was shot in the head. Toucheck said instead, they stayed in and around 12 a.m. Saturday, they heard gunshots.

She said she went into shock after seeing the blood from Novah all over her.



Toucheck said police were called and within eight minutes they arrived and took Novah to a nearby hospital. She was then airlifted to a special facility where doctors performed a four-hour brain surgery.

Toucheck said she and family waited nervously for updates until they got the good news.

“The next day after she woke up after the brain surgery the first thing she did was give us a thumbs up,” Toucheck said.

Toucheck said doctors told her Novah suffered two holes from the bullet going in the front of her head and coming out of the back leaving her skull shattered. She said doctors removed a piece of her skull requiring her to wear a helmet. As of now, Novah has to go through different types of therapy including speech therapy, but she is showing signs of improvement.



Toucheck said with everything that’s happening, having Novah here is a miracle.

“It could’ve been way worse,” Toucheck said. “I am so blessed. She has so many people praying for her and rooting for her, It’s a lot of people.