NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) The family of a 15-year-old New Iberia boy killed in a shooting over the weekend is urging his killer(S) to turn themselves in.

New Iberia police say the teen was shot multiple times on Park Avenue just before 8 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital and died Sunday afternoon and now police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Family and friends Treonte ‘Tre’ Johnson, 15 lit candles just as the sun went down Wednesday evening in the very same spot where he was killed for a candlelight vigil in his memory.

“All of them that’s 13, 14, 15-year-olds, y’all got guns. They’re buying guns like they’re buying candy out of a store. I really think the gun violence needs to stop because it’s not the older people dying anymore. It’s the younger crew,” Michelle Wiltz, the victim’s aunt, said.

She says while New Iberia police have not announced any suspects, she knows someone knows something about who killed her young nephew.

“I’m just hoping that the parents of the children that did this, because I think they’re children running in Tre’s age… I’m hoping the parents turn their kids in because at the end of the day, they came and met him on his doorstep. Tre put his sister in the house, and the only thing she did was she heard him holler,” Wiltz told News Ten.

As Tre’s 4-year-old little sister and the rest of his family grieved and released balloons in his honor, they say they won’t have closure until an arrest is made.

“Justice needs to be served. It has to be served. There’s no if. It has to be served,” his aunt added.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact New Iberia police or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.