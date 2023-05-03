NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY)—The victim of the May 1 hit and run crash in New Iberia has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremiah Wood.

Police said Wood was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a car near the 1700 block of Center Street.

The suspected vehicle that struck Wood was reportedly found at a Baldwin body shop off.

New Iberia Biker Bar “Keepin it Twisted” is one of the many bars in the city where Wood’s legacy will be remembered.

Wood’s good friend Veno Perkins says he was a genuine person who would do anything for others.

“I think that is why me and him had such a close bond. I saw his heart and he saw mine. “

Another friend of Woods is Alta David who had one word to describe the type of man Wood was, “Old school.”

“Just them old school morals and values.”

He left behind two daughters who many people say were his whole world.

“He was always talking about us and how he loves us and he misses us.” said his daughter Jada. “Even though he seen us the other day before. There is not one day he don’t think about us.”

The people I spoke with who knew Wood say he was a great artist.

“Jeremiah believed in my vision. He supported it. He didn’t just talk about it. He stepped up and painted about it.”

Those who loved Wood are looking to bring awareness to bike safety and encourage everyone to wear helmets when riding bikes on the road.