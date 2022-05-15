NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) –A candlelight vigil was held over the weekend for a New Iberia man found gunned down in his car last week.

Family and friends, all with heavy hearts, gathered Saturday to remember Juantraveon “Boink” Celestine.

“It’s okay to cry because we have to remember, Jesus wept,” Apostle Felton Hoger of the Holy Ghost Filled Full Gospel Church said.

The shooting happened May 11 in the 700 block of Providence Street, according to New Iberia police.

Celestine, 24 died after police say he was shot multiple times inside his vehicle.

“We love you “Boink”, all of us love you and I want “Boink” to know I will look after and try to see if the kids need anything,” his cousin Norman Curley said.

Tramane Lewis is the suspected gunman and faces several charges including first-degree murder.

Lewis is currently in the Iberia Parish Jail with no bond.

“Holler at me, man. You can call on 82 cousin, holler at me, just holler at me,” cried family member Jaquandre Rosette.

In remembrance of Celestine, family members lit candles and released his favorite color balloons, red and white, into the sky.

Donovan Davis, Evangelist and Community Activist, prayed over the family as their emotions increased.

“I can’t get real emotional. I did have a bunch of good times with him. He was always in good spirits, always smiling,” Rosette said.