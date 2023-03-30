UPDATE, 4:47 p.m.: The leak has been secured and the road will remain closed while Centerpoint repairs the line, according to New Iberia Police.

ORIGINAL, 4:20 p.m.: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Emergency personnel are on the scene of a natural gas leak in New Iberia, according to the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD).

NIPD said that the natural gas leak is in the 600 block of Bank Avenue.

Bank Avenue from Park Avenue to Harriet Street is closed. Authorities said to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

Updates will follow as information is released.