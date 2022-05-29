NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A shooting in the early morning hours on Sunday in New Iberia leaves a man dead.

According to New Iberia Police, officers were called to the 1700 block of South Gibbs Lane just after midnight Sunday morning in reference to a complaint of shots being fired. On arrival, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing. More details will be provided as they become available.