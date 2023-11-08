IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles in Iberia Parish, authorities said.
The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Cotura P. Roy of Breaux Bridge.
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a crash on U.S. Highway 90 westbound near Estis Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the crash occurred as Roy was driving a 2020 BMW west on U.S. 90 when traffic ahead was stopped due to congestion caused by a previous crash. As Roy was stopped, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bengy Trosclair failed to slow to a stop and struck the rear of the BMW, pushing it forward into a 2020 Ford F150.
Roy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. All other drivers reported no injuries.
While impairment is not suspected, a toxicology sample was submitted for analysis from Roy. The two other drivers involved submitted breath samples indicating no alcohol present, and neither driver displayed signs of impairment, authorities said.
Troop I has investigated 45 fatal crashes resulting in 50 deaths since the beginning of 2023.